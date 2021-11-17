Zendaya Just Seemingly Confirmed She’s in ‘Love’ With Tom—Here’s Why Their Romance Is ‘Sacred’

After months of dating speculation, Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally gone on record about their relationship in an interview with GQ. The pair all but confirmed their “love” for each other when speaking with the publication, while also addressing those viral paparazzi kissing photos that left fans speculating about their romance in the first place.

Tom, 25, was the subject of the November 2021 GQ interview as part of the magazine’s “Men of the Year 2021” cover stories. In his issue, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about his plans following the release of his final installment in the Spider-Man trilogy, which is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021, telling the publication that it’s “very strange” to not have another film starring in the role of Peter Parker on the horizon. “The last six years of my life, I always had a job to go to,” he told GQ. “It’s kind of terrifying, but it’s also really exciting.”

One of the people keeping him grounded during this uncertain period of his life is his Spider-Man co-star and rumored girlfriend, Zendaya, who is also 25. “Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity,” Tom said. “She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?’, it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'”

The actor went on to subtly address how his life in the spotlight has impacted his relationship with Zendaya, alluding that he felt “robbed” when their kissing photos were published in the media. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom told the publication. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

When pressed about their relationship, Tom added, “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say… This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.” Zendaya, for her part, told GQ that seeing those viral kissing photos “was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.” The actress added, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”