Zendaya & Tom Just Walked Their 1st Red Carpet as a Couple—Here’s Every Dating Milestone So Far

After years of dating rumors and speculation, Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship is finally official—and Tomdaya fans are enjoying every moment of it.

Whether we’re witnessing their heartwarming social media exchanges and banter off the set of Spider-Man, or reading them gush about how in “love” with each other they are, it’s pretty safe to say that Zendaya and Tom have emerged as one of Hollywood’s favorite couples—fingers crossed, we’ll get to keep saying that for years to come! Read on up ahead for all the latest developments in Zendaya and Tom’s relationship so far.

Zendaya & Tom meet while filming Spider-Man – 2016

In 2016, Zendaya was cast as the MJ to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The pair grew especially close after working together on the film all summer, with Tom telling People ahead of the film’s premiere that he considered Zendaya to be one of his best friends.

“We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” he said at the time. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame… but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this, and I just call her up and say, ‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”

Zendaya & Tom spark dating rumors – 2017

Fans were quick to notice that Tom and Zendaya were looking cozy as ever while participating in the Spider-Man global press tour ahead of the film’s release in 2017. Their close relationship immediately had fans speculating that the pair were an item, but Zendaya was quick to shut down the rumors at the time.

“We are friends,” she revealed to Variety. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how[ever] many months, we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Zendaya & Tom are photographed kissing – July 2021

Between 2018 and 2020, rumors of Zendaya and Tom’s relationship quieted as they were both linked to other people: The Euphoria actress, for her part, briefly dated her co-star Jacob Elordi, whereas Tom was reportedly dating fellow actor Nadia Parkes. However, in 2021, the romance rumors returned in full force when Zendaya and Tom were photographed sharing a passionate kiss in Holland’s car.

The photos—which you can see here—pretty much broke the internet. A source who spoke to People at the time confirmed that the pair were dating, saying, “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The insider continued, “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other—but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

Zendaya & Tom go Instagram official – Sept. 2021

Just one month after Zendaya and Tom’s kiss in his car, Tom took to Instagram to wish Zendaya a happy 25th birthday. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he wrote, referring to Zendaya’s role as his on-screen love interest in Spider-Man. “Gimme a call when you’re up xxx” he added, to which Zendaya responded, “Calling now ♥️.”

Zendaya reveals what she “loves” most about Tom – Oct. 2021

In her November 2021 InStyle interview, Zendaya opened up about what she admires about Tom’s personality—both on and off screen. “There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate,” she told the magazine. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure—you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he’s not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist.”

“He’s a fun time,” she continued. “Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat—I sound so British.” We can guess who influenced that!

Tom addresses his romance with Zendaya being leaked – Nov. 2021

In November 2021, Tom was the subject of a GQ interview as part of the magazine’s “Men of the Year 2021” cover stories. In his issue, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up for the first time about those viral kissing photos with Zendaya. Discussing the leak, Tom told the magazine, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Zendaya, for her part, told GQ that seeing those viral kissing photos “was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive.” The actress added, “The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Zendaya & Tom publicly pose together as a couple – Nov. 2021

Four months after news of their relationship broke, Zendaya and Tom posed together for the first time as a couple while backstage at the Ballon D’Or awards in Paris, France. The pair attended the annual soccer ceremony at the Parisien Theatre du Chatelet together, though they walked the red carpet separately before taking the above photo.

Zendaya & Tom walk their first red carpet as a couple – Dec. 2021

Finally, the moment Tomdaya fans have been waiting for! At the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in London, Zendaya and Tom walked a red carpet together as a couple for the very first time. The pair looked absolutely loved-up in photos from the premiere, which you can check out below.

