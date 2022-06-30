Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Zodiac Signs Aren’t Compatible—Here’s Why Their Relationship Works Anyway

Scroll To See More Images

Some celebrity couples are tolerated, some are celebrated by their fans on a daily basis! And if you’re wondering about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship astrology, join the club, because their love story has been capturing hearts from the very beginning. So, is the astrology of their relationship is just as much of a fairy tale as it appears to be? Let’s explore the synastry between their birth charts, because I’m just as curious as you are.

On the surface, you wouldn’t think Zendaya and Tom Holland would be attracted to each other at all. Even though their chemistry translated through their iconic portrayal of Mary-Jane Watson and Peter Parker, their zodiac signs aren’t exactly a match made in heaven. Zendaya was born on September 1, 1996 at 6:01 p.m. ET in Oakland, California, making her a clever, analytical and detail-oriented Virgo. Her beau Tom Holland was born on June 1, 1996 in London, England, making him a charming, funny and multi-faceted Gemini. In astrology, these two zodiac signs form a square with one another, which is an aspect that’s marked by challenges and frustration. And if there’s one thing about Virgos and Geminis, it’s that they love to outsmart each other!

This would make anyone who knows a thing or two about astrology scratch their head. After all, who doesn’t love seeing Zendaya and Tom Holland together? Even the most romantically-challenged person can see how deeply into each other they are. So, what does it mean that their sun signs aren’t compatible? Well, when it comes to the vast and infinite ocean that is astrology, not a whole lot. Here’s what their relationship synastry has to say about what makes these two lovebirds so smitten with each other:

Zendaya Is A Virgo & Tom Is A Gemini

Contrary to popular belief, astrology is *so* much more than just your sun sign. In fact, you were born with a whole birth chart that accounts for what the planets were up to at the moment you were born. And when you look at the rest of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s chart, it’s plain as day why they’re so mesmerized by each other.

There’s an ease to their relationship that goes even deeper than romance, and it’s all thanks to their friendship. In fact, it makes sense why their relationship began as platonic before developing into something more! After all, Zendaya’s rising sign is in eccentric, intellectual and community-oriented Aquarius, making her someone who might be somewhat of an odd ball, but they capture everyone’s affection with their social intelligence anyway. That means her rising sign forms a trine with Tom Holland’s sun in clever, adaptable and curious Gemini. Due to the effortless way Zendaya behaves around the Spiderman: Homecoming-actor, it’s very clear they feel at ease around each other. They share the same frequency of energy and their friendship feels as natural as breathing.

“ Tom Holland’s Venus in Gemini falls into Zendaya’s fifth house of fun and pleasure, which means he’s beyond entranced with her and constantly taken by the depth of her talent. ”

However, it makes sense they didn’t remain friends for long! Tom Holland’s Mars—planet of primal energy—is in sensual and grounded Taurus, making him someone who knows how to be patient and allow things to develop naturally. His Mars forms a near-exact sextile with Zendaya’s Venus in sweet and sentimental Cancer, an aspect that makes this couple radiate cuddles and cuteness. Make no mistake—there’s a reason Zendaya feels so shy whenever she talks about Tom, and it’s because she’s literally so into him that it’s embarrassing.

Is A Pregnancy In Their Future?

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest gossip, you might have heard something about Zendaya possibly being pregnant with Tom’s baby. And even though she put those rumors to rest, you might still be wondering—is a family in this pair’s future? Are they made to last, through thick and thin? Could a baby that’s half-Euphoria, half-Marvel be something the world can look forward to?

To put it bluntly—yes. As an astrologer, I could see a long-lasting marriage with children, a white picket fence and maybe even a golden retriever in this couple’s future. Tom Holland’s Venus in Gemini falls into Zendaya’s fifth house of fun and pleasure, which means this man is head-over-heels in love with his star-studded partner. He’s beyond entranced with her and constantly taken by the depth of her talent. And because the fifth house also rules over children and offspring, their synastry is beyond compatible in the baby-making department. In fact, Tom probably daydreams about what their kids would look like and what their names would be.

According to their relationship compatibility, Tom and Zendaya are also capable of being partners for the long haul. After all, they both have their Saturn—planet of maturity and longevity—at 5 degrees Aries, which means they’re literally holding each other’s hands through life. They have very similar purposes in life, they’ve gone through similar challenges and they support each other in their growth. It’s worth noting that 5 degrees is known as the fame degree, which indicates that they were not only meant to be a couple, but they were meant to be a *celebrity* couple. Their careers as artists are equally as important to them, but they don’t want to give up on building a family together; they want it to be a central component of their legacy. And truth be told, I wouldn’t be shocked if Tom and Zendaya defy the odds and remain together for many years to come.