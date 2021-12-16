Tom Holland Just Hinted at Wanting to ‘Start a Family’ With Zendaya—He ‘Can’t Wait’ to Be a Dad

The Spider-Man actor is opening up about his plans for the future beyond the role of Peter Parker—so, might those plans include Zendaya and Tom Holland‘s kids one day?

Since he’s already found love with his Spider-Man co-star and Dune actress Zendaya, Tom is dropping hints that it’s time for marriage and the baby carriage! The 25-year-old actor told People on December 15, 2021, “I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world.”

Tom went on to express his love for children and the impact his own dad made on his decision as his role model. Turns out, if he wasn’t an actor he would’ve loved to be a teacher. “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” he told the site. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

As if that wasn’t convincing enough, Tom also admitted that he wouldn’t mind parting ways with the beloved Spider-Man: “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man—but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man,” he said. “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

The actor has even gone as far as to think about his replacement. “I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse—maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he suggested. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

However, it may be hard for fans to accept “different.” After all, we’ve come to know and love Tom as Peter Parker and Spider-Man since his debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which premiered in 2017. Then, in 2019, he solidified his place in the Spidey suit once again in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In what seemed like his parting message, the Avengers: Infinity War actor said, “I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing.”

As it’s possible this may be Tom’s final appearance as the legendary Spider-Man, be sure to catch the newest film Spider-Man: No Way Home when it premieres in theaters on December 17, 2021.