Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Just Seen Making Out After Years of Dating Rumors & the Photos Are Steamy

Could it be true? Are Zendaya and Tom Holland dating?! It’s the question we’re all asking ourselves after the pair were spotted kissing. The steamy moment was captured in a video and series of photos obtained by The New York Post’s Page Six, and honestly, this “evidence” has us shook.

In one photo, Holland, 25, can be seen leaning in for a kiss with Zendaya, 24, in his car. The Spider-Man co-stars looked giddy as they appeared to laugh at each other in another photo. Page Six also shared a clip, which appears to show the pair making out while stopped at a red light. As the site notes, the Euphoria actress and Cherry star were even spotted in Silver Lake that same day, where they were photographed with Zendaya’s mom.

If this is all what it looks like, then it seems Tomdaya may be real after all. But some fans aren’t so convinced: As one social media user noted on Twitter, “either this is real or tom and zendaya are trolling with the paparazzi/fans.” Others, meanwhile, are convinced the photos are all part of an elaborate “publicity stunt” ahead of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, this wouldn’t be the first time that Zendaya and Holland have sparked rumors of an offscreen romance.

In July 2017, PEOPLE magazine published a report claiming that Zendaya and Holland were dating. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” a source told the magazine at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”



Another insider added, “They’re both really ambitious, and they challenge each other—but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.” Holland and Zendaya, however, took to social media to laugh off the reports. “Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???” Zendaya tweeted at the time, to which Holland joked, “@Zendaya Does the press tour count,” referring to their Spider-Man: Homecoming press circuit.

Rumors about Zendaya and Holland’s relationship slowed after the Malcolm & Marie actress was linked to a new co-star: Euphoria actor, Jacob Elordi. Speculation about Zendaya and Elordi began in August 2019, after the pair were spotted vacationing in Greece together and kissing in New York City that summer. Sources told E! in February 2020 that they had been “seeing each other for months now” and “started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended.”

While the relationship was never confirmed, things officially appeared to be over when Elordi was spotted out with model Kaia Gerber in September 2020. As for Holland, the Spider-Man star was last linked to childhood friend Olivia Bolton beginning in July 2019. The pair were rumored to have broken up in April 2020, with sources telling The Sun that they decided to just “be friends.”