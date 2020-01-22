Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet Hung Out at Bed, Bath & Beyond & We Need Answers STAT

It’s the celebrity friendship we never knew we needed. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s Bed, Bath & Beyond photos are taking over the internet (and our hearts, TBH.) But before those ~dating~ rumors stat, let’s explain what happened: An employee at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City spotted both Zendaya and Timothée in their store and asked them for selfies. Fans, of course, put two and two together and Zendaya and Timothée’s Bed, Bath & Beyond hangout went viral.

Now, what they were doing at Bed, Bath & Beyond? We don’t know. (Perhaps Z needed a humidifier or Timothée was shopping for curtains.) What we do know is that their relationship is likely, probably not romantic. Both Timothée and Zendaya star in the upcoming movie Dune, which is probably how they met. The film, which will debut in theatres on December, 18, 2020, could still be filming, which means that Z and T’s hangout could’ve happened during an offtime from production. But given that Dune is a sci-fi movie about space and monsters, there’s a chance that it wasn’t filmed in New York City, so maybe Timothée and Zendaya just became good friends on set. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Besides, both Zendaya and Timothée are rumored to be dating other people. Timothée, for his part, has been rumored to be in relationship with Lily Rose-Depp (who is not dating Cole Sprouse, FYI) for the past couple years. (The two even made out on a boat once.) Zendaya, on the other hand, has denied rumors that she’s dating her Spider-Man: Homecoming costar Tom Holland (Timmy also auditioned for Spider-Man, fun fact) or her Euphoria castmate Jacob Elordi.

Zendaya is a busy woman. With season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria out soon and a third Spider-Man movie, we understand why Z only has time for friends. And what a great friend Timothée would be to have.