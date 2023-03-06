Zendaya Just Wore A Literal Tiger Suit To Paris Fashion Week

Scroll To See More Images

Paris Fashion Week is a little bit like a week-long red carpet-event. Day and night for seven days straight, celebrities, influencers and fashion industry hotshots parade around Paris in strategically curated outfits. From Dior to Louis Vuitton, the week is filled with the biggest names vying for a front-row seat and posing for street-style photos. Like award shows, there are sometimes surprise celebrity appearances. This season, Zendaya made a surprise Paris Fashion week appearance at the Louis Vuitton show—as if her presence wasn’t enough, Zendaya’s tiger suit single-handedly brought back animal print. It is that good.

Now this tiger suit is far from anything you’d find at a costume store or on a team mascot, it’s chic, sexy and edgy all at the same time. Zendaya’s take on tiger print included a two-piece blazer and mini short suit set. The set is made out of a textured material to give the appearance of tiger fur and features leather lining on the collar and the pockets with large vintage-inspired gold black buttons. Zendaya paired the shorts with a black leather belt and wore the blazer unbuttoned with only a black bralette underneath.

The suit by itself looks impressive but Zendaya took it up a level by adding matching knee-high heeled boots. For accessories, the actress fittingly carried a Louis Vuitton handbag and wore two layered gold necklaces and matching small gold earrings. She kept her makeup natural and wore her hair blown out and curled at the ends.

Not only did this outfit bring back animal print, but it also touched on a few other previously outdated trends that are positioned to make a comeback. First, short-suit shorts haven’t been a wardrobe trend for at least the last five years but Zendaya has made a convincing argument for their return. They’re best styled outside of the office. Second, the dawn of the massively oversized blazer seems to be coming to an end. Zendaya’s tiger print blazer is not just cropped, but it’s also fitted—time to get a tailor on speed dial. And finally, Zendaya rocked a strong side part with her blowout. In addition to fashion week, Zendaya has made two other stellar fashion appearances recently.

She wore a stunning Valentino Haute Couture pink rose dress at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 26th. The dress featured 190 hand-sewn pink roses on the skirt which made the Euphoria actress look like a beautiful living garden. She paired the pink dress with a triple-gem and diamond Bulgari necklace on the red carpet.

The night prior, on February 25th, Zendaya attended the 54th NAACP Image Awards in an equally stunning vintage Versace couture gown from the 2002 spring/summer collection. The look featured a deep cut-out bodice and lime green accents.

Per usual, Zendaya worked with her longtime stylist, Law Roach, to create her looks. The duo has been working together for years and collaborating on everything from on-set costumes to award shows to the Met Gala red carpet.