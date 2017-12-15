Zendaya Agrees that The Rock’s Daughter Is Her Mini Doppelgänger

With how many celebrity lookalikes we come across daily (we guesstimate dozens), we consider ourselves experts at this point. But perhaps someone better to determine a celebrity lookalike’s doppelgänger potential are the celebrities themselves. Case in point: Zendaya.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old singer shut down every Zendaya lookalike out there when she crowned one unlikely candidate as the doppelgänger of all doppelgängers: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s 1-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

Jasmine first caught Zendaya’s attention when a fan tweeted a picture of the toddler with her dad at the The Rock’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday. The picture showed Jasmine, cradled in her dad’s arms, sporting curly Zendaya-esque hair and a sassy expression not too dissimilar from the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star.

Of course, Zendaya eventually caught wind of her doppelgänger and chimed in with her own stamp of approval. She retweeted the post with an expressive “OMG” followed by heart-eyes and crying emojis.

Like the internet does, many users came up with theories that Jasmine might actually be Zendaya, who mastered time travel. Other users predicted that Jasmine was going to take over the world with Zendaya’s face and her dad’s upper-body strength.

Whatever the theory is, there is no denying Jasmine’s similarity. Give her 10 to 15 more years until she really blossoms into her Zendaya lookalike potential.