37 Times Zendaya Made Our Jaws Drop with Her Killer Fashion Choices




Since 2015, when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a goddess-like Vivienne Westwood gown and a halo of flowing dreadlocks, Zendaya established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Now, in 2017, the 21-year-old a perennial red-carpet favorite, a street style veteran, and an A-lister who we always look to for the latest and most daring fashion trends.

Because we’re sure 2018 will hold even more head-turning looks for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star, we thought it would be fitting to look back to see how far Zendaya’s come. From the time she used horse cut-outs as a bra to when she wore a literal butterfly on the red carpet, peek at Zendaya’s most jaw-dropping fashion looks, ahead.

Attending the Australian premiere of "The Greatest Showman" on December 20, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. 

Attending the Variety Power Of Young Hollywood on August 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Seen wearing Viktor and Rolf during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. 

Attending the premiere of  "Spider-Man: Homecoming" on June 28, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 

Seen on December 11, 2017 in New York City. 

Attending the 3rd Annual InStyle Awards on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 on December 3, 2017 in London, England. 

Attending the H&M x ERDEM Runway Show & Party on October 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Attending The Fashion Awards 2017 on December 4, 2017 in London, England. 

Attending the 87th Annual Academy Awards on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. 

Arriving to ABC's "Good Morning America" on October 3, 2017 in New York City. 

Attending the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Attending the Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Attending the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" photocall on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. 

Attending the Teen Choice Awards 2017 on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attnding the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 4, 2015 in New York City. 

Attending the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending the Forevermark Tribute event on November 7, 2017 in New York City. 

Attending Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards on November 13, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. 

Attendings the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France. 

Attending Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending The 58th GRAMMY Awards on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Attending the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Arriving at the Kenzo show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 4, 2015 in Paris, France. 

Seen outside "Good Morning America" on December 20, 2016 in New York City. 

Attending the 2016 Billboard Music Awards on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Seen on August 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending the NYX Cosmetics VIP lounge during BeautyCon LA! on July 11, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending the Vivienne Westwood show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 on October 3, 2015 in Paris, France.

Attneding the Buro 24/7 Family Presentation of 9 Fashion Designers from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan on October 4, 2015 in Paris, France. 

Attending the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

Attending  the 2015 American Music Awards on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. 

Attending the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on November 7, 2016 in New York City. 

Seen on July 3, 2017 in Paris, France. 

Attending the Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on October 26, 2017 in New York City. 

