37 Times Zendaya Made Our Jaws Drop with Her Killer Fashion Choices

Since 2015, when she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in a goddess-like Vivienne Westwood gown and a halo of flowing dreadlocks, Zendaya established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world. Now, in 2017, the 21-year-old a perennial red-carpet favorite, a street style veteran, and an A-lister who we always look to for the latest and most daring fashion trends.

Because we’re sure 2018 will hold even more head-turning looks for the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star, we thought it would be fitting to look back to see how far Zendaya’s come. From the time she used horse cut-outs as a bra to when she wore a literal butterfly on the red carpet, peek at Zendaya’s most jaw-dropping fashion looks, ahead.