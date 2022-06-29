Zendaya Just Hinted at Needing to Keep Things ‘Private’ From Fans After Rumors She’s Pregnant

Keeping them close. Even after Zendaya pregnancy rumors flourished on social media, the actress still loves the fans that respect her “boundaries.” The Euphoria star talked to Vogue Italy on June 28, 2022, about her relationship with her fans and growing up with them in the spotlight.

The Spider-Man actress explained her healthy relationship with her fans to the magazine, saying, “Many of them have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career and with that, many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world.” She then elaborated on how they respect her in every sense. “They’re really understanding that I’m human, even the hardcore ones and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them. They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”

She also raved about how her fans could be very open in regards to her new roles. “With Euphoria, I had so many people reach out and share their experiences of connecting with it, in the sense of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that,” she explained. “People find their connection points to these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, they feel very connected to me and they’ve been able to heal and grow and learn and mend parts of their own past, and that to me is invaluable. That gives me purpose.”

The interview comes after Zendaya took to Instagram to address pregnancy rumors. On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. She denied the rumors when she posted a reaction on a black screen, “See now this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff for no reason…weekly.” She then made a subsequent story, “Anyway back to filming Challengers.”

Zendaya is currently dating Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who is very excited to become a dad one day. In an interview with People on December 15, 2021, he revealed, “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” The British actor continued, “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

Zendaya and Tom were first speculated to be a couple in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing each other in a car. They went Instagram official in September 2021 on Zendaya’s birthday when Tom posted a sweet Instagram post for his girlfriend. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he wrote, referring to Zendaya’s role as his on-screen love interest in Spider-Man. “Gimme a call when you’re up xxx” he added, to which Zendaya responded, “Calling now ♥️.” Zendaya did the same thing for Tom’s birthday on June 1, 2022, where she captioned the post “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”