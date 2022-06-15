Zendaya Just Addressed Rumors She’s Pregnant With Tom’s Baby—Here’s What She Said

Calling her out! Zendaya addresses the pregnancy rumors about her having Tom Holland’s baby. The Dune star took to Instagram to clear the air that none of the posts were real.

On June 15, 2022, Zendaya posted a TikTok of a fake pregnancy post made by a fan trying to impersonate her. The fake post included a sonogram of a baby as well as a caption that said “I love you. Halfway there,” and a fake comment made by Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Marisa Tomei. The TikTok is part of a trend called “Krissed” where an outrageous story or post is played for the first half and gets interrupted with the caption “You just got Krissed. Send this to your friends to #kris them!” with Kris Jenner dancing to “Lady Marmalade” by Christina Aguilera is played in the background. Zendaya. then posted a reaction on a black screen, “See now this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff for no reason…weekly.” She then made a subsequent story, “Anyway back to filming Challengers.”

Though the TikTok post was fake, Zendaya’s boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland previously expressed interest in starting a family in an interview with People on December 15, 2021. “I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait!” The British actor told the site. “If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland were speculated to be a couple in July 2021 when they were photographed kissing each other in a car. They went Instagram official in September 2021 on Zendaya’s birthday when Tom posted a sweet Instagram post for his girlfriend. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he wrote, referring to Zendaya’s role as his on-screen love interest in Spider-Man. “Gimme a call when you’re up xxx” he added, to which Zendaya responded, “Calling now ♥️.” Zendaya did the same thing for Tom’s birthday on June 1, 2022, where she captioned the post “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”