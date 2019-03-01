Zendaya’s Paris Fashion Week Street Style Has Been Impeccable

Scroll To See More Images

I’m honestly not sure if Zendaya has ever not been a sartorial icon. Even when she starred in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up back in 2010 (TBT to duo of Zendaya and Bella Thorne!), there was a certain air of style the actress carried around—or, as much as one can have when Disney Channel dresses you. Nearly 10 years later, Zendaya is out and about at Paris Fashion Week, sincerely killing it with her outfits.

The street style during Paris Fashion Week 2019, which officially began on Monday, has been brimming with iconic Parisian style—and Zendaya has been up there with the best of them. So far, we’ve been blessed with four unique looks from the actress, and we’re anxious to see how many more she’ll squeeze out before PFW ends on March 5. She’s given us Mary Poppins chic, pastel monochrome, red knee-high snakeskin boots (!!) and the prettiest orange houndstooth coat I’ve ever laid eyes on. Honestly, I think my weekend plans are just to sit around and refresh my feed, waiting to scope out whatever Zendaya wears next. Each of her looks is a whole-ass mood.

Zendaya arrived at Paris Fashion Week in head-to-toe Marc Jacobs. She included the caption “Mary Poppins has officially arrived in Paris,” and suddenly I want her to start singing to me.

Then, Zendaya showed up on the Parisian streets in the mint monochrome ensemble of my flippin’ dreams. Can I marry this outfit—and also Zendaya?

This Max Mara look from Thursday is so effortlessly chic, I’m searching my closet for all my red clothing, hoping to concoct something that resembles the outfit.

Only Zendaya could wear this all-orange ensemble and look cooler than I have in my entire life. The actress stepped out today in Paris wearing what Velma from Scooby Doo would wear if she were half as stylish as Zendaya.