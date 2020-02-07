Zendaya Looks Like Both Romeo *and* Juliet In This Ridiculously Hot Ensemble

Scroll To See More Images

I mean, get you a girl who can do it all, y’all. Zendaya’s NYFW Bvlgara x B.Zero1 debut party outfit makes her look like both Romeo and Juliet, and I am actively sweating. The actress always hits the red carpet in genuinely hot ensembles, but this look is next level. Zendaya managed to take the feathery, feminine aspects of Juliet and pair them with the classically masculine vibes of Romeo. Is anyone else suddenly lovesick?

Wearing a stunning Rahul Mishra look straight off the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture runway, Zendaya has left me feeling like I’ve found and lost the love of my life in a span of three days. Everything about this ensemble is so sultry—from the deep, deep v-neck to the long trousers. It all just works, and I have to hand it to Rahul Mishra for designing such an incredible look. (And also thank you to Zendaya for wearing the hell out of it.)

In case you wanted more evidence as to the comparison to the Shakespearean classic, I present, for your consideration, film stills from the 1993 classic Romeo + Juliet (starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio) next to Zendaya in this incredible outfit. The similarities are uncanny, my friends. My mind is blown. I don’t think I’ll ever get over this. The feathers on Zendaya’s ensemble pair perfectly with the feathered wings Juliet dons at her parents’ costume party. The black trousers (and attitude, TBH) add the perfect amount of Romeo to the look. All together, it creates the perfect melding of femininity and masculinity that is Zendaya.

Of course, let us not forget the details of this look. Zendaya added a statement necklace to the ensemble, which honestly just brings more attention to just how deep that v-neck is. (Sorry not sorry.) The actress also donned a pop of silver eyeshadow in her makeup look, which accentuates everything, and creates an overall dreamy effect. Frankly, I will not soon get over this look.