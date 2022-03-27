Zendaya Wore A Button Down To The Oscars & The Crowd Went Wild

Scroll To See More Images

If award shows were ranked, and then given their own awards, the Oscars would win for the most exclusive and dramatic show overall. Hollywood’s elite are well aware that their Oscar’s looks will follow them in style round-ups forever and the show is a great opportunity for young stars to make their fashion mark. Out of all the attendees, Zendaya’s 2022 Oscars look proves that she’s bound for permanent A-list status.

The Dune actress stepped onto the 94th annual Academy Awards red carpet ready to win best dressed, even if she isn’t nominated for an individual Academy Award herself (she already has an Emmy and will probably win another so no big deal). Zendaya’s role in Dune definitely didn’t go unnoticed—the film is nominated for an outstanding 10 Academy Awards this year including Best Picture. With Dune 2 set to be released in October of 2023, we’re guaranteed to blessed with many more red carpet appearances and photos of Zendaya’s Oscars looks.

Zendaya is no stranger to the red carpet. Between her starring roles in Euphoria, Spiderman and Dune, she seems to be attending a premiere every week for her long list of acting credits. It also helps that Tom Holland usually attends as her plus one and vice-versa. With so many appearances, you can tell it was important to Zendaya to stand out for Hollywood’s main event.

And stand out she did! You could practically hear Twitter’s collective gasp of awe as Zendaya stepped onto the Oscars red carpet in what may be the most untraditionally-stunning red carpet look of all time. Zendaya wore a full Valentino look with a cropped silky button-down shirt and a floor-length silver sequined skirt. Who knew that a business casual button-up was Academy Award-worthy? Well, Zendaya certainly did. The incredible draping and body-hugging silhouette of the skirt elevated the look from workwear to werk wear. Office dress codes will never recover.

The actress completed the look with diamond bangles twisting up her forearms and a snake-like diamond necklace hugging her neck. Zendaya reminded us all that she is the current star of the silver screen, with matching silver accents. Silver eyeshadow and metallic nails completed the look.

This look perfectly in line with Zendaya’s usual ultra-dramatic red carpet style. Between her crop top and Timothée Chalamet’s shirtless Oscars red carpet look, the Dune stars certainly know how to make a statement. This past year, the actress has been playing into her Dune role with dramatic earthy gowns.

You probably recall seeing Zendaya’s viral Balmain naked gown from the 2021 Venice International Film Festival or her glittering draped Rick Owens dress from the London Dune premier.

While we can expect to see more of Zendaya in her casual zip-up hoodies as Rue in Euphoria, I don’t anticipate a casual red carpet moment from her anytime soon. The game-changing button up was another iconic fashion moment brought to us by Zendaya’s partnership with her stylist Law Roach. Roach has worked with Zendaya since 2011 and majorly helped shape her personal style. The sophistication of Zendaya’s Academy Awards look is an ode to how far she’s come from her Shake It Up days but also serves as a reminder that the star’s not afraid of adding a little extra sparkle.