Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s Recent Hang-Out Totally Looked Like A Date

AHEM! Stop what you’re doing right now, because there’s yet another clue that Jacob Elordi is Zendaya’s new boyfriend. The two are obviously close after starring in Euphoria together, but are they romantically close? Rumors have been flying for weeks—and they were just spotted on a movie “date” over the weekend.

A source told Us Weekly that they saw Zendaya and Jacob at a theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. “It was just the two of them out together,” the source said. But they were apparently trying to keep things low-key: “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face,” the source added. The report comes shortly after Jacob openly trolled Zendaya on his Instagram Story—he reposted her photo of her outfit at the Women in Hollywood Celebration along with the martial arts uniform emoji. Hey, Zendaya’s fashion sense is no joke!

So far, though, all of this could easily be friendly behavior. I mean, friends definitely go to the movies together, and they definitely troll each other on Instagram. The dating rumors initially started back in August, when they took a trip to Greece together, as you can see in this tourist’s sneaky photo.

However, neither Zendaya nor Jacob has ever confirmed that they’re dating. Jacob did open up about the experience of working with her on the set of Euphoria. “We were like a tight-knit family. We spent so many hours on set,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s kind of like this protagonist-antagonist thing. There’s like this slow-burning tension I suppose between the two of them, her as Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) protector and then him as whatever he is to Jules. I like the way that that triangle kind of works, because there’s so much going on.”

Prior to Jacob, Zendaya was rumored to be involved with another co-star, Tom Holland. That relationship was reported by multiple outlets, but again, the stars themselves said that they were merely friends.