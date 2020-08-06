Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s Relationship Timeline Contains Clues About Their Current Status

It feels like Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s relationship timeline is missing one major element: An update! It’s all but confirmed that the Euphoria co-stars had *something* going on together, but fans of this pair have been patiently waiting for months for any indication that they’re still an item. It’s been crickets from both of them, for the most part.

But in July 2020, 23-year-old Jacob finally threw us a bone in a new interview promoting his return to The Kissing Booth franchise alongside co-star, Joey King. For those who don’t know: they used to date, too! As you can imagine, that makes his comments about relationships a little interesting—and you can find out more about what those comments were, exactly, in Zendaya and Jacob Elordi‘s relationship timeline below.

Whether Jacob was talking about Zendaya or Joey, one thing’s for certain: he likes to keep his romantic life relatively private. He recently opened up about having to “ignore” the attention that fans give to his personal life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Just even the fact that somebody you don’t know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it’s got nothing to do with me, you know,” he told the outlet. “Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it’s kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn’t affect the trajectory of my life.”

Suffice to say that this entire piece about Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s relationship timeline isn’t something that The Kissing Booth 2 star will be paying any attention to, then. We just do it for the fans! Here’s everything we know about Zendaya and Jacob’s sorta-relationship so far.

August 2019: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Vacationed in Greece

Last summer was a different time—you know, back when you could travel the world without worries. Zendaya and Jacob took full advantage of this by traveling together to Athens, Greece. The duo was spotted in a now-viral Instagram post where a fan joked, “Damn bae never lets me get a pic alone,” after posting the accidental photobomb by none other than Zendaya herself. The Euphoria actress was captured in the background of the photo—but she wasn’t alone. Jacob was by her side, and according to onlookers at the Acropolis where they were touring, the pair “looked like they were getting a little cozy,” one source told Us Weekly. “At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

But when Zendaya was asked about the trip, the actress told E! News, “I went on vacation with my family, which was very sweet.” There was no mention of Jacob, although fans can only imagine how “sweet” it was having him along for the trip.

October 2019: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Go on a Movie Date

After laying low for a few months, Zendaya and Jacob reemerged for a movie date in Los Angeles. “It was just the two of them out together,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. “Jacob looked like he was trying to be incognito, wearing a hat that covered his face.” While it’s totally plausible the pair were just heading out for a perfectly platonic date at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Jacob’s attempts at being secretive definitely beg the question: What was there to hide? Hmm.

November 2019: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s Spend Thanksgiving Together

A month following their secret L.A. movie date, Zendaya and Jacob were spotted out and about by fans again—but this time, it was in a different country. The pair flew to Australia to attend GQ Australia’s 2019 Men of the Year Awards, hosted on Thanksgiving Day down under. Both Zendaya and Jacob were there to accept awards—Woman of the Year and TV Actor of the Year, respectively—so we can see why this trip falls under the umbrella of work.

Later that week, however, Zendaya and Jacob were reportedly photographed riding Sydney public transport and walking around the city, with Jacob’s parents in tow. Their relationship status got even murkier when GQ Australia published a new interview with Jacob where he said Zendaya was like a “sister” to him. That’s almost worst that the friendzone, honestly.

January 2020: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s Friendzone Continues

A new year, a new opportunity to set the record straight. Zendaya seemed to do just that at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York City, where the Euphoria star decided to shoot back at Jacob’s “sister” comment. She presented her co-star with the Rising Star award and reminded everyone that he’s her “best friend” during her speech.

“Thank you for being so wonderful at what you do, and for taking it so seriously, and being so wonderful to work with,” she said. “Contrary to your [Euphoria] character, you are a wonderful, wonderful human being.” Maybe-lovers? Who knows.

February 2020: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi’s First Public Kiss

OK, here’s where things get really interesting. After months of globetrotting and Euphoria press junkets, Zendaya and Jacob make it to New York City—and they were not holding back on the PDA. “They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing,” an onlooker told E! News at the time. “She seemed to really enjoy being with him. At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them.”

And then, the pair reportedly kissed. Fans on Twitter rejoiced as insiders continued to claim that Zendaya and Jacob were in fact an item for months: “They have been inseparable since last summer and have been making time for each other in between projects,” a source told E! News separately. “Jacob has met Zendaya’s family, and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common.”

March 2020: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Shop Together in Los Angeles

At this point, all signs are pointing to Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s relationship being far more than a platonic friendship. After the pair made their way back to L.A., they were spotted grocery shopping together and hitting up a local flea market in the following weeks. A source with Us Weekly claimed that this time around, Zendaya’s mom met up with the pair for their daytime date.

Later in March, reports shared that Zendaya purchased a $4M home in Los Angeles. This was good news for the Spider-Man: Homecoming star, but it seems that this major move may not have been the best-case scenario for Jacob, whose family is still in Australia.

July 2020: Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Are Quarantining Apart

Which brings us to summer of 2020. As of July, Zendaya and Jacob have not been spotted together since March, presumably because they are quarantining apart. You know, thousands of miles apart—Jacob has reportedly been spending his time socially distancing at his parents’ house in Brisbane, whereas Zendaya is enjoying her new digs in L.A.

But it’s possible the pair are still keeping their maybe-romance alive, despite the distance. In a recent interview with The Rundown, Jacob gave fans advice for dealing with long-distance relationships during these uncertain times. “Pick up the phone, you know? FaceTime is the greatest gift that you have in the world in a time like this,” he said. “Don’t send memes and GIFs, just give them a call.”

Whether he’s taking his own advice remains to be seen. Hopefully, Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s relationship timeline will get the definitive update it needs, soon.