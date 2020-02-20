Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Went Grocery Shopping Together Like the Cozy Couple They Are

Grocery shopping is one of those chores that can only be made fun when you’re doing it with someone you love, and boy, does Zendaya and Jacob Elordi’s grocery store date look suspiciously joyful. The pair sparked dating rumors as early as last summer, yet continue to skirt around the topic when questioned. But things certainly appeared to be heating up when the Euphoria stars took a trip to New York City recently, where they were spotted kissing and giggling to their hearts content. We love it, we stan it, and now, we’re happy to hear they still “appeared to be more than friends” while lingering in the local produce aisle.

At least that’s according to an eyewitness source with Entertainment Tonight, who claims to have seen Zendaya, 23, and Jacob, 22, at a Los Angeles grocery store. In her true unbothered fashion, Zendaya was propping a box of Samoas Girl Scout cookies under her arm while shopping around with Jacob close by. Meanwhile, her beau was overheard talking about the supplies they needed for home. It’s the little things!

But the question remains: When are these two going official? They’ve been teasing us with the romance rumor since August of 2019, when they were spotted on several incognito dates. According to one source with E! News, they pair are definitely an item—”Jacob and Zendaya have been seeing each other for months now,” the source said. “They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended.”

The source even went on so far as to say that they’ve met the parents. “Jacob has met Zendaya’s family, and everyone adores him. They have a lot of fun together and have a lot in common.”

Except we’re still confused by all of that, since Jacob really tried to play us all by friend-zoning the heck out of Zendaya late last year. In fact, he sibling-zoned her.

“She’s like my sister,” he said in a GQ Australia interview. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

He did admit to spending lots of extra time with his co-star, however. “But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop.”

Looks like he swapped the candy shop for those grocery store runs with boo!