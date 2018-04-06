Zendaya Raided Her Grandfather’s Closet and Found Your New Spring Staple

We love a good boyfriend jean, oversized tee, and basically anything out of someone else’s closet that we can get our hands on. But turning your grandfather’s button-down into a dress? That’s new territory.

Zendaya took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she dug up her grandfather’s button-downs out of storage, and plans for them to be her new spring staple. She captioned the photo, “So I went through my storage and found a bunch of my grandfathers old shirts…long story short expect to see a lot of cinched button up shirt dresses from me.”

Gotta love how the 21-year-old “Greatest Showman” actress casually created an ingenious (and free!) warm-weather uniform. Breezy button-downs keep you cool and exude an unfussy yet sexy vibe, stopping at mid-thigh. Top yours off with a waist-defining belt like Zendaya did in her ‘gram, or leave it as-is for a free-flowing bohemian effect.

Plus, wearing something that once belonged to a loved one is like getting a constant hug when you can’t get one IRL. Even if you don’t have access to a secret treasure trove of chic button-downs, if you’ve inherited a piece of jewelry or cool article of clothing from someone in your family, this is a great reminder that those items have extra-special meaning, beyond being chic.

Time to change Mackelmore’s “Thrift Shop,” to “I wear MY granddad’s clothes.”