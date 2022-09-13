Zendaya Reveals Tom Holland Was the 1st Person She Texted After Winning Her Emmy

Couple goals, seriously. Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrated her Emmys 2022 win together, and it couldn’t be cuter.

For her role as Rue, the Euphoria star took home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series on September 12, 2022, and since her mom was already with her at the awards, Tom was the first person she told. “Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special,” she shared with E!‘s Tim Kash. “And I texted my boyfriend.” Zendaya made history with her win as the youngest two-time Emmy winner for acting and the first Black woman to win best lead actress in a drama series twice. She thanked the show’s dedicated cast and crew in her speech for making it “such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” and then went on to acknowledge those experiencing drug dependency issues. “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people and I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I’m so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much.”

Tom couldn’t make the awards show as he is currently in New York filming AppleTV’s upcoming anthology drama series, The Crowded Room. The pair have been going from strength to strength, having met during the filming of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Tom told People at the time that he considered Zendaya to be one of his closest friends. “We are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing,” he said. “I’m a little worried [about dealing with fame… but] Zendaya is super famous and she’s been through this, and I just call her up and say,‘How do I manage being famous?’ I’m very glad I have a friend like her.”

In 2017, rumors the two were dating began to swirl when fans noticed they were getting a little cozy on the red carpet to promote their first movie together, but Zendaya shut down the gossip to say they were just friends. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” she told Variety in 2017. “This past how[ever] many months, we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

After years of speculation, Tom and Zendaya went Instagram official in September 2021. Tom wished her a happy birthday and she responded with a sweet reply. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” he wrote, referring to Zendaya’s role as his on-screen love interest in Spider-Man. “Gimme a call when you’re up xxx” he added, to which Zendaya responded, “Calling now ♥️.”

