Zendaya Just Became the Youngest-Ever Winner for Best Actress at the Emmys

Euphoria hive, we’re crying. Zendaya’s Emmys 2020 speech will go down in history. The former Disney Channel star made history at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20, after she became the youngest-ever actress to win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria.

Zendaya, who is 24 years old, beat a record made a year ago by Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer, who was 26 at time she won the same award in 2019. In her speech, Zendaya thanked her fellow nominees, which included Comer, Comer’s Killing Eve costar Sandra Oh, The Morning Show‘s Jennifer Aniston, The Crown‘s Olivia Colman and Ozark‘s Laura Linney.

“Thank you to the TV academy, to all the incredible women on this category. I admire you all so much,” Zendaya said. “This is pretty crazy. I don’t really cry.”

Zendaya, who was surrounded by her friends and family at home when she won her Emmy, also paid tribute to her Euphoria cast, which includes Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Storm Reid. “To my Euphoria cast and crew, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day. I’m inspired by everything that you do,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for Rue. I’m so grateful you trust me with your story,” Zendaya said about Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Zendaya ended her speech with a message of hope for future generations. I” know that this is a weird time to be celebrating. There is hope in young people,” she said.

In an Instagram post in July after her Emmys nomination was announced, Zendaya opened up on Instagram about how “speechless” she was to be honored by the Television Academy. “I’m honestly speechless, my heart is just overflowing with love and gratitude. I’m so incredibly honored to work beside the talented people that I get to call family. I am a small piece of a big beautiful puzzle and I’m so proud of all of you. Thank you to everyone out there who’s watched and given our show life, thank you @samlev00 @hbo @a24 for everything and @televisionacad for this beautiful acknowledgment, thank you, thank you, thank you. We out here Emmy nominated y’all!!” she wrote.