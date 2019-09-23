Zendaya’s Emmys Look Is Like a Hot Little Mermaid in Lingerie—OMG

Well, hot damn. Zendaya showed up to the Emmy Awards looking like the sexiest thing since sliced bread—and we’re freaking out. I mean, we should’ve seen this coming. Zendaya always stuns on the red carpet. But this time, Zendaya’s 2019 Emmys look is so jaw-droppingly gorgeous, we’re sure our future grandchildren are going to hear about it.

As a presenter at tonight’s star-studded ceremony, the Euphoria star stunned in an emerald green corset dress with a sheer bodice and sky-high leg slit for extra va-va-voom (as if the dress needed anymore of that). The designer? Zendaya’s Emmy Awards dress is by none other than Vera Wang.

Zendaya wore her red hair down in glamorous Hollywood waves. According to her hairstylist for tonight’s Emmys, Ursula Stephen, Zendaya’s waves were achieved with the help of Love Beauty and Planet, Suave and Dove products.

After cleansing and conditioning her hair with Dove Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, Zendaya’s mane was moisturized with Love Beauty and Planet Coconut Milk & White Jasmine Multi-Benefit Hair Milk and Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Curl Defining Cream. Next up, the curls were created with a ghd curve soft curl iron and set with Suave Professionals Firm Control Finishing Spray.

Zendaya accessorized her look with drop earrings, a thick crystal bracelet, and a matching pair of green pumps—and we’re absolutely swooning.

Though Zendaya has no Emmy nominations this year, it’s very likely that she could be up for one (or a few). Euphoria premiered on June 16, and the eligibility period for this year’s awards is June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019. Now all we have to say is, we can’t wait to see Zendaya’s Emmys look for next year.