Zendaya Just Wore the Dress Equivalent of Cargo Pants—but It’s Actually Sexy AF

Everyone hates on cargo pants—even though they were back in style for 2019—but here’s the deal: Cargo pants have a lot of pockets. And as someone who wears women’s clothing, I’m painfully aware that most of the pieces in my closet (especially dresses) don’t have any pockets at all. So, when I saw Zendaya’s American Australian Association Arts Awards dress, I knew she was doing something right. The actress stepped out in front of the cameras wearing the dress equivalent of a pair of cargo pants—but it’s actually really, really sexy.

Decked out in a brown-ish gray (depending on the lighting, honestly) Christopher Esber dress, Zendaya has blessed us all with another stunning ensemble. Upon first glance, it’s hard to miss the slit sleeves and majorly hot cut-outs in the bodice of the dress. It brings back some memories of red carpet events in the early aughts, but Zendaya manages to keep it all very relevant. This is, after all, the actress who pulled of a Little Mermaid lingerie look at the 2019 Emmys. I put nothing past her. Zendaya could wear a paper bag, and I’d probably respect the choice.

Of course, the most important aspect of this Christopher Esben dress is those giant pockets. They have major cargo pants energy, and I am loving it. Who needs a purse when you can just stuff whatever you need inside your dress pockets? Phone, keys, wallet, lipstick, mascara, a book, mini iPad, Timothee Chalamet’s Eiffel Tower keychain—These pockets can hold it all. Zendaya could even pack a little snack for any red carpet event in case she gets hungry while posing for photographers. The dress’ huge pockets are the perfect addition to the look, and don’t detract from the sexiness of the entire ensemble. Job well done, Christopher Esben. Now, let’s add pockets like these to every dress ever. I need a place to store my snacks.