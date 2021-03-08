Has Anyone Ever Looked As Good As Zendaya At The Critics Choice Awards?

Whoever says award show fashion is dead obviously doesn’t follow Zendaya on Instagram! My queen has been serving slays left and right and her recent Critics Choice Awards look is proof that, virtual or not, these shows are still a very big deal and a major moment for fashion.

Of course, it’s no surprise Zendaya looks fab. In addition to being the beautiful, stunning angel that she is, she’s also styled by Law Roach, one of the most talented celebrity stylists of our time. Don’t even try to fight me on that one! I know you saw how good Anya Taylor-Joy looked at the Golden Globes! Roach is a master in dressing Hollywood’s brightest young things—and if you ask me, he saves the very best for Zendaya, always.

Case in point? The Critics Choice Awards look we got, but simple did not deserve! Zendaya wore the most stunning Maison Valentino SS21 Couture skirt, seen on the runway paired with an untucked ivory silk crêpe tank, but styled for Z tucked in so as to show off the high-waisted silhouette. The skirt’s outer layer is described by the fashion house as “fluorescent orange scuba,” with layers of organza, tundra and taffeta beneath it.

Why was she all dolled up for the Critics Choice Awards, you ask? It’s always an event for which she pops off. Remember the metallic pink Tom Ford breast plate she wore last year? Plus, this time around she was receiving an award—and a big one at that! Zendaya was honored with the SeeHer Award, given to a woman that pushes boundaries, crushes stereotypes and participates in the creation of authentic portrayals of women in entertainment. Yep, that sounds like our girl.

In addition to the massive skirt, Zendaya wore her hair in an intricate half-updo and accessorized with multi-colored gemstone earrings and pink gold rings, both courtesy of Bvlgari. On Instagram, Law Roach shared a behind-the-scenes look at the starlet posing in the look, and the whole thing was beyond.

And of course, her acceptance speech was just as beautiful as her ensemble. “I think, as I was thinking of things to say, the only real thing I can think of is gratitude. This word kind of keeps coming to my mind, especially with the year that everyone has had,” Zendaya said.

“To continue to be grateful for every single moment, big and small, to be grateful for the people in our world and in our life that make the work we do possible, to continue to make sure we hold onto our loved ones a little bit tighter. Make sure we call them, acknowledge them, tell them we love them,” she went on. “And take in moments like this. I absolutely would not be here if it were not for the incredible women that paved the way for me to be here. So, also, extremely grateful for those women.”

Now that’s a beautiful girl inside and out! And in a beautiful ‘fit, no less. Bravo, Z!