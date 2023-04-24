Zendaya’s Coachella Look Is So Easy to Replicate

Scroll To See More Images

Coachella 2023 was full of surprises. If there was anything that made up for Frank Ocean dropping out of weekend two last minute, it was Zendaya’s surprise performance with Labrinth. For the first time in over seven years, Zendaya took to the Coachella stage to sing two songs, “I’m Tired” and “All For Us”. Fans were delighted to see Zendaya back on stage—the only thing just as incredible as the performance was Zendaya’s Coachella look.

The Euphoria actress wore a classic festival ‘fit on stage. She layered a pink Roberto Cavalli tank dress with a ruffle hem over a basic white ribbed tank top—a concept that can be easily replicated this spring and summer. Zendaya accessorized with a mix of Bulgari and Jennifer Fisher jewelry with her oversized silver hoops being the standout piece. And of course, her thigh-high boots Christian Louboutin boots were the star of the look and brought a grungy edge to an otherwise girly ‘fit. For the rest of the look, Zendaya wore her hair in long waves with a true center part and kept her makeup natural.

For those of us that weren’t in the audience to witness the iconic performance, Zendaya posted a thorough recap to her Instagram stories. Following her performance, Zendaya wrote on her Instagram story, “I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night. Thank you to my brother Labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on stage again.”

Zendaya noted the crowd’s reaction to her performance as well, posting, “Wish ya’ll could understand how loud it was last night…thank you for singing along. It was one of the only ways I knew what I was singing lol”.

While you’ll probably be singing along to the songs Zendaya performed for the rest of the week, you may feel inspired to follow along with her Coachella fashion too. Her layered dress ensemble is an easy outfit to replicate for spring and summer—and you don’t need to have a Cavalli and Louboutin budget to do it.

I’ve built a more affordable version of Zendaya’s Coachella look below because when she sang “All For Us”, she meant it.

FP One Lausanne Slip

This ruffled slip dress from Free People will look great layered over a tank like how Zendaya wore her slip dress. You can also totally skip the tank and wear it on its own. This dress is available in six colors and will easily become a spring and summer staple in your wardrobe.

Perfect Strangers Seamless Bra Top

Zendaya got her white tank from Urban Outfitters and you can too. This ribbed white tank has the perfect cropped fit and will layer nicely under any dress, jacket or sweater. It’s available in six colors.

Memphis Hoop Earrings

Large silver tube hoop earrings were the statement accessory of Zendaya’s look. You’ll be able to wear these with every going-out look in your closet.

Lace Up Over The Knee Boots

Zendaya’s thigh-high boots took her outfit to the next level. Her pair is by Christian Louboutin but this option from ASOS is a great more affordable choice.