Zendaya Shut Down Trump's Police Brutality Joke With Three Words

Zendaya Shut Down Trump's Police Brutality Joke With Three Words

by
Zendaya Shut Down Trump’s Police Brutality Joke With Three Words
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Zendaya was not a fan of Trump’s police brutality joke, and she let him know with three words. [Teen Vogue]

According to “The Sun” and the “New York Post,” big boobs are trending again—as if the size of women’s boobs are fashion accessories. [Cosmo]

We are horrified by this story of a mom mistaking a dead fly for false lashes. Ugh. [Bustle]

A new study found that waiting to have kids until your 30s may result in a longer life. [Glamour]

Kim Kardashian West wore her most see-through tank top yet paired with camouflage shorts yesterday. [Vogue]

MORE: How ‘GLOW’ Star Britt Baron Is Body-Slamming the Hollywood Patriarchy

Step aside arched brows, these straight, boy brows are the new, Korean-beauty inspired trend. [Elle UK]

Did you overlook Zara’s invisible collection on their website? We did, too. [Teen Vogue]

The launch date for Rihanna’s new beauty line was finally announced. [Vanity Fair]

Tinder is no longer welcome in the Hamptons after throwing some major ragers. [The Cut]

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl has been sentenced to five years of probation. [Seventeen]

