Zendaya Had the Best Response to People Body-Shaming Her ‘Big’ Feet

No matter how recent their last pedicure was, celebrity feet never seem good enough for the internet. In the past few months, we’ve seen stars—from Kendall Jenner to Kim Kardashian—being criticized for their toes, nails, and general feet area. Now, the feet-shaming community has moved on to another star: Zendaya. But don’t worry, Z isn’t letting her feet-shamers have the last word.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old actress took to her Twitter to share three pictures of her and her dog, Noon, hanging out in a pool. The photos were meant to celebrate Noon overcoming his fear of water, but for many fans, all they could concentrate were Zendaya’s “warped” feet.

Shortly after her tweet, the former Disney Channel star was flooded with mentions, making fun of her larger-looking feet. Many zoomed into Zendaya’s feet, showing her wonky toes and strange-looking proportions as a result of the water warping her feet.

And though some of the comments were cruel (a few of Z’s fans defended her by showing her feet without the water-warping), a majority of the comments were lighthearted and from Zendaya’s fans. Ther “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star even responded to a few tweets, laughing at how savagely they trolled her. But this is all after she warned fans to not come for her water-warped feet.

Though we obviously don’t condone body-shaming, if Z is OK with it, so are we. On a side note, why did the water have to do her dirty like that?