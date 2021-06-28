Zendaya Channeled A Classic Beyoncé Look At The BET Awards

I have an announcement to make: Zendaya might just be the best-dressed celebrity of our generation. No shade to literally every other famous person that I follow on Instagram, but every single time she makes an appearance on a red carpet, Zendaya makes everyone else look…boring. The Internet adores her and her wardrobe and the reaction to Zendaya’s BET Awards dress was no different—and it’s probably my favorite of all of the looks she’s rocked this year.

The Euphoria actress attended the 2021 BET Awards wearing a multicolored chiffon Versace gown. But this wasn’t just any frock—it actually paid homage to the time when Queen Bey herself wore the same gown to the BET Awards back in 2003. While Beyoncé’s version was tailored into a pleated micro-mini skirt, Zendaya’s more modern take featured the original flowing maxi skirt with a very daring slit up her leg and a plunging halter neckline.

Law Roach, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, pulled the piece directly from his personal archives. The image architect took to Instagram to show off the gown in a slow-motion video of the actress strutting her stuff to Beyoncé’s hit single “Crazy in Love.”

“Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing Versace SS2003,” he captioned the video. “Get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!” Roach even took to his Instagram Stories over the course of the night to show off archival footage from when the dress debuted on the Versace runway, as well as a video of ‘Yoncé performing in it at the BET Awards more than two decades ago. Yes, 2003 was more than 20 years ago–excuse me while I go feel old! We love a full-circle moment.

Zendaya also posted a series of images and videos to her own Instagram showing off the stunning look, although she took a more subtle approach when it came to her captions. She captioned her first photo “Crazy in Love,” and just “2003” on a video later that evening.

Z accessorized her gown with a pair of sky-high stilettos by Stuart Weitzman and vibrant yellow diamond jewelry from Bulgari. She also kept a coordinating lavender face mask on for most of the broadcast. While she ultimately didn’t win the award for “Best Actress”—Congrats, Andra Day!—someone should really give her an equally-prestigious award for Best Dressed.

This isn’t the first Zendaya slay brought to us by Roach, of course. The star and her stylist have been working together throughout her entire career and have created some seriously amazing looks over the years. In particular, I’d say this duo can do no wrong when it comes to a good gown. Do I even need to mention that time Zendaya channeled Old Hollywood glamour in an emerald green Vera Wang dress at the 2019 Emmy Awards? Then there was the Cher-inspired yellow gown that the actress wore to the Academy Awards back in April of this year.

But still, this early-aughts-inspired Versace frock is truly one of my favorite looks to date. I’m just waiting on Bey to give it her seal of approval!

Now that awards shows are actually taking place IRL, I can’t wait to see what other looks Zendaya and Roach put together this year. I mean, I know that Zendaya can pull off basically anything, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that she keeps pushing boundaries. If this most recent look is any indication, 2021 may just be her most fashionable year yet.