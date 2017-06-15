Zendaya Sports Killer Bangs While Talking Race and Feminism on First Vogue Cover

Stop everything because Zendaya got bangs. (Yup, you heard us.) Gracing the cover of the July issue of Vogue—for the first time ever, we might add—the 20-year-old debuted a killer set of bangs, and we’re still recuperating from how amazing she looks.

On the cover, Zendaya wears her chestnut brown hair in a messy updo as wispy eyebrow-grazing bangs perfectly frame her face. While the bangs probably aren’t permanent, we’re still happy we got to see the bangin’ moment. (Sorry, we had to.)

In addition to blessing us with bangs (thank you @hairgods), the actress also got up close and personal in her interview with Vogue. One topic breached was her girlboss moment when she first signed on to do her second Disney Channel show, “K.C. Undercover,” an action-comedy about a teenage secret agent. First, she demanded the show change its original title, “Super Awesome Katy.”

“Do I look like a Katy to you?” she told Vogue.

Secondly, Zendaya demanded the show feature a family of color. And lastly, Zendaya demanded the show make sure her character wasn’t artistically inclined. Rather than singing or dancing, Zendaya wanted her character to be martial arts-trained and “be able to do everything a guy can do.”

The actress also talked about being one of the few black students at her school, and how it made her “feel weird” when she straightened her hair for the first time and received a lot of compliments.

Zendaya also touched on being biracial, and how, as her dad describes, Hollywood often criticizes her for not being “white enough to be white” and not being “black enough to be black.” She also discussed trying to come up with a Disney persona, but quickly shed that idea.

“Slowly I realized that was stupid. People think I’m cool when I’m Zendaya,” she said.

We think so, too.