Zendaya Responds to Backlash Over a Lack of Plus Sizes in Her Fashion Line

From breaking the internet with her red-carpet dresses to wearing a literal butterfly to a movie premiere, Zendaya‘s style is at the top of its game, so naturally, the next move would be a fashion line. The 21-year-old actress made that dream come true when she recently announced that she would be launching a capsule collection with fashion retailer Boohoo. Though the collection is as chic and envy-worthy as expected, fans noticed on huge flaw: the lack of plus sizes.

While the collection was advertised as including sizes 2 to 20, shoppers were quick to point out that it didn’t live up to its promise, with curve sizes only available for a few items. To air her disappointment, one shopper tweeted Zendaya, asking why she didn’t make every item available in curve sizes.

“Really disappointed to find that @Zendaya ‘s boohoo edit (advertised for sizes 2-20) does not have inclusive sizing across the board. # why?” the shopper tweeted.

Like the all-around queen and on-point businesswoman that she is, Zendaya immediately looked into the complaint and gave an explanation. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” star explained that every item is size-inclusive, but since the curve sizes sold out so quickly, they didn’t show up as available on Boohoo’s website.

“I’ve looked into it, apparently the curve sizes sold out first and that’s why they’re not showing up as available,” Zendaya tweeted.

Good to know that Zendaya isn’t completely ignoring size diversity. If the curve sizes of her clothing line selling out instantly proves anything, it’s that everyone wants to dress like Zendaya and, more importantly, there’s a huge demand for size-inclusive clothes—something that not all brands are doing. We hope the actress restocks soon so everyone, no matter size, slays like Zendaya.