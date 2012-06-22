Half Past Zen: Get Gorgeous After Dark With Beauty Spots That Are Open Late

How many times have you felt that there are just not enough hours in the day? Between work, gym, errands and events, it’s hard to find time to get beautiful. Retail stores first started to stay open late to accommodate our lives and now, thankfully, beauty spas have started that go on after-dark are becoming more commonplace to cater towards our busy lifestyles.

We all know that looking and feeling our best results in boosted self-confidence, and beauty starts with hydration and sleep. We also all know that strong, beautiful hair comes from a well-nourished scalp, which is the foundation for strong, beautiful hair. Using Clear Hair & Scalp Beauty Therapy™ will get you from one blowout to the next while keeping hair in tip-top shape.

Here, we’re highlighting some top venues that offer full-service treatments to accommodate your hectic life — from simple mid-week relaxation to a special weekend event.

In New York, there really is no excuse to not have fabulous hair. Blowouts can almost be gotten as easily as a cup of joe. With a motto of, “no cuts, no color, just blowouts,” Los Angeles export Drybar is our go-to for a perfect style. Don’t know what look to go for? No Problem! Browse through their stylebook of a straight look called “The Manhattan” or soft beach-y waves.

Miami is known for bright colors, art deco decor and bold beauty looks. One of our favorite destinations for late night pampering (or to stay) lies off the strip on the bay side of South Beach. The Standard hotel’s holistic spa is a zen Oasis to prep for those bright-light nights out on the other side of the island. Massages, facials, yoga, mani’s (really everything) are at your fingertips — all conveniently open until midnight during the week. We’d go with the “The Standard” massage, which is anything but standard.

In Las Vegas, let’s be honest, you’re probably not going to sleep. You’ll want a perfect tan to accompany all those little party dresses in your carry-on, but you certainly don’t want to smell like spray tan on the plane. Thankfully there is Bronzed — a full-service tanning mecca open early and until midnight during the week so you can get tan after the sun goes down. Book your appointment upon your arrival and get a custom tan that will last the entire weekend.

Scroll through to get more information on beauty havens in NYC, Miami and Las Vegas that work on your time!

For more information on our relationship with Clear Scalp & Hair Beauty Therapy™: cmp.ly/3