Gigi’s Mom Just Accused Zayn of Physically ‘Striking’ Her—Here’s How He Responded

Family feud. Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid‘s fight may become legal after claims she plans to file a police report against him when he physically “struck” and assaulted her in his home.

TMZ reported on Thursday, October 29, that Zayn and Yolanda—the 57-year-old mother of his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid—got into a physical altercation sometime last week, which led to the alleged assault. In a tweet on Thursday, Zayn confirmed that he and Yolanda had an “argument” after she “entered” their home while Gigi was away. He also noted that the altercation occurred “several weeks ago” and was to “protect” his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

In a statement to TMZ, Zayn denied that he physically struck Yolanda and slammed her for her “False allegations. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

When asked by TMZ about the altercation with Zayn, Yolanda didn’t confirm or deny the report Zayn “struck” her.” However, according to TMZ’s sources, Yolanda still plans to file a police report against her daughter’s boyfriend.