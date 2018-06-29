Zayn Malik Looks Damn Good Wearing Gigi Hadid’s Shirt

Zayn Malik is all about switching up his look. For example, the 25-year-old model was spotted on Thursday sporting his fifth hair color in the past two months (a spaceship disco-silver and blue—totally cool). But once we got past that makeover, we realized he also swapped T-shirts with on-again girlfriend and model, 23-year-old Gigi Hadid.

Breaking from the tired cliché of women rummaging through their partners’ drawers, Malik did the opposite, pulling out and putting on Hadid’s Wrangler x Peter Max tee. Only a few weeks after Hadid wore the psychedelic top, the singer styled it with plaid trousers and bright blue sneakers.

The fashion-forward couple spoke about their joint consumption of clothing in their tandem Vogue August 2017 issue. Hadid prompted Malik: “I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?,” to which he replied, “Yeah, but same. What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?” After confirming it was Anna Sui, Malik continued, “Yeah, I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

Hadid enthusiastically agreed. “Totally. It’s not about gender. It’s about, like, shapes. And what feels good on you that day. And anyway, it’s fun to experiment. . . .”

We’ve seen the fashion industry start to make gender-fluid and gender-neutral lines, but not all have succeeded (like Abercrombie and Fitch’s). Looks like we’ll have to take notes from Hadid and Malik and keep swapping from each other until the industry catches up.