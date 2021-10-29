Zayn’s Sister Just Hinted That Gigi & Her Mom Will Face ‘Karma’ For Their Assault Claims

Defending her brother. Zayn Malik’s sister reacted to Yolanda Hadid’s claims on social media shortly after news broke of the former One Direction member’s alleged physical altercation with Gigi Hadid’s mother.

Zayn’s little sister Waliyha took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 28, following reports that Gigi broke up with her brother after the model’s mother, Yolanda, accused him of hitting her during a disagreement. Waliyha, 23, showed her support for the “Pillowtalk” artist, 28, writing, “@Zayn you are so loved by all of us” along with a white-heart emoji. The singer’s sister went on to post a cryptic quote about “karma,” which was seemingly aimed at the Hadid family, per Page Six.

“Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are,” read a quote by Jessica Brody that Waliyha posted to her Instagram Story. “What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

News of Zayn and Yolanda‘s alleged altercation first broke on Thursday when TMZ reported that Zayn physically “struck” Gigi’s 57-year-old mother during a recent argument. Zayn responded to the initial assault claims on Thursday in a statement to TMZ, denying what he called Yolanda’s “false allegations” against him. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said at the time.

The singer went on to address the incident again on Twitter, confirming that he did have an “argument” with Yolanda after she “entered” their home while Gigi, 26, was away. According to the X-Factor alum, the incident occurred “several weeks ago” while trying to “protect” his and Gigi’s daughter, Khai.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote in a note posted on Twitter at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

On Friday, October 29, TMZ revealed that Zayn was officially charged with four criminal offenses of harassment. Among those charges of harassment is one involving Gigi, who he reportedly screamed at during the alleged altercation with her mother. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former One Direction member yelled at Gigi over the phone to “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house. The documents went on to reveal that he allegedly called Gigi’s mother Yolanda a “f**king Dutch sl*t” before ordering her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.” The singer then allegedly “shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.”