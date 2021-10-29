Zayn Was Just Charged For Allegedly Calling Gigi’s Mom a ‘Dutch S—t’ & ‘Shoving’ Her into a Dresser

After reports Zayn Malik hit Yolanda Hadid, he was charged with criminal counts of harassment against both Yolanda and his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after he allegedly “shoved” Yolanda and caused her “physical pain.” Though the documents state that he pled guilty to one count, court officials told TMZ that Zayn pled no contest.

The documents reveal that Zayn and Yolanda got into an altercation on September 29, 2021, at Zayn and Gigi’s home in New Hope, Pennsylvania. During the fight, Zayn allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” (Zayn and Gigi share 1-year-old daughter Khai.) The documents also state that Zayn told Yolanda, “the f—ing sperm that came out of [my] f—ing c—k.”

Zayn also allegedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing her mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn, however, denied that he made any physical contact. According to the documents, there was also a security guard at the home, whom Zayn told, “Get the f—k out of my f—ing house copper” before he tried to fight him.

As for the harassment charge with Gigi, the documents state that Zayn called Gigi while she was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week during the fight, where he told her, “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn pled no contest on October 27, 2021, and was fined. He was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, a total of 360 days. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda or the security guard.

In a tweet on October 28, 2021, Zayn confirmed that he and Yolanda got into a fight when she “entered” his home while Gigi was away. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he tweeted at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

In a statement to TMZ at the time, Zayn denied that he physically struck Yolanda and slammed her for her “false allegations.” “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

After the news of his fight with Yolanda, a source told People on October 28, 2021, that Zayn and Gigi had broken up. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” the insider said. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Gigi, for her part, released a statement via her representative where she explained that her “focus” is on Khai and not her family drama. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her representative said.