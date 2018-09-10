A Brief History of Zayn Malik’s Hair Color Evolution

There are hair chameleons, and then there’s Zayn Malik. In the last year alone, the 25-year-old singer’s hair has gone from lavender to sea-foam green to psychedelic silver. And that’s only in 2018. In the decade he’s spent in the spotlight, Malik has dyed his hair dozens of colors, including several shades of blonde, and we’re here to track every drool-worthy shade he’s ever been.
As much as we love the former One Direction member’s natural jet-black hair, his adventures into neon and pastel are what really stand out in our mind. Whether Malik actually permanently dyed his hair these shades is still up for debate (it’s hard to believe that he would dye his hair three colors in a matter of weeks), but we’re still loving how much inspo he’s giving our locks. See his coolest hair colors ahead.
Lavender
In June 2018, Malik had a three-week stint with lavender hair, which he showed off with pictures of him running in the street and plucking flowers, which were, unfortunately, not lavenders.
Sea-Foam Green
Malik dabbled with sea-foam-green hair in May 2018, which he debuted on Instagram with a picture showing off his new lime-like buzzcut.
Platinum Blonde
Malik has had many adventures as a blonde, but his recent stint with platinum-blonde hair in May 2018 was one of our favorites. He was often seen with his hair spiked up in the center and short on the sides.
White Blonde
Malik's most recent hair color saw him with white-blonde hair. In an August 2018 Instagram, Malik showed off his bleached buzzcut in a picture promoting his new backpack collection with the Kooples. His white hair was definitely in stark contrast to his beard, which he kept naturally dark black.
Hot Pink
Malik gave fans some serious hair envy in May 2018 when he debuted hot-pink hair in an artsy Instagram of him smoking.
Psychedelic Silver
It's unclear if Malik's steel-like hair color was a result of his lavender fading or if it was a brand-new shade on its own. Either way, it was a win. Malik kept his silver hair for a few weeks, as seen by his Instagrams showing off the psychedelic color.
Two-Tone
Malik made a drastic change to his hair color in May 2017 when he debuted two-tone blonde hair. The look featured prominent blonde highlights, which not-so-subtly faded from Malik's natural black hair, creating a dramatic ombré-like effect. Malik wore the look with buzzed sides, allowing him to slick back his hair and show his blonde streaks in all their glory.
Bubblegum Pink
February 2016 saw Malik with one of his fan-favorite colors: bubblegum pink. The singer debuted the sugary hair color at a pre-Grammys gala. Like his blonde, Malik kept his roots natural and dark, which allowed for a dramatic transition to his millennial-pink hair.
Pastel Green
One of the first times that Malik went pastel on Instagram was in March 2017 when he low-key dropped a picture of himself with light-green hair. The picture featured the singer with his signature long locks, which were highlighted a beautiful shade of slime green.
Blonde Skunk Streak
Love it or hate it, there's no denying that Malik's blonde skunk streak was iconic. The singer debuted it in October 2017 and kept it until the end of the year. The look featured his natural black hair, with a prominent streak of platinum blonde smack dab in the middle. He wore it both straight and curly, creating a cool swirl effect.
Blonde Buzzcut
Included in his many times as a blonde, Malik's blonde buzzcut was one of his chicest hairstyles. It was so simple when he debuted it at a Louis Vutton Paris Fashion Week show in June 2015, but we still remember it all these years later. It was the perfect complement to his brown facial hair.
