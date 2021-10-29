Zayn & Gigi Were ‘Super Toxic’ Before Their Split—Her Mom Wanted Him to ‘Treat Her Better’

A long time coming. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid had relationship issues long before her mother, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of assault.

News broke on October 28, 2021, that Zayn and Gigi—who share 1-year-old daughter Khai—had broken up after six years together. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source told People at the time.”They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.” The news came after reports that Zayn had “struck” Yolanda, Gigi’s 57-year-old mother, after an altercation in his home with Gigi.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda after he allegedly “shoved” his ex-girlfriend’s mother into a dresser and caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn also allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” The documents state that Zayn called Gigi while she was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week during the fight, where he told her to “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn pled no contest at the time, and was fined. He was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, a total of 360 days. He also must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda.

A source close to Zayn told People on October 29, 2021, Zayn and Gigi’s relationship had issues long before they broke up. “It was a super toxic relationship,” the insider said. A source close to Gigi also claimed that Yolanda’s disapproval of Zayn created “conflicts” in the family. “Zayn has a complicated personality,” the insider said. “It’s been hard at times for Gigi to live with him.”

The source continued, “They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild. She has had some issues with Zayn. She thinks he could treat Gigi better. This is creating conflicts between Yolanda and Zayn.”

The Zayn source also noted that the former One Direction member and his ex-girlfriend are on “amicable” terms since split and continue to co-parent Khai. “Zayn’s an amazing dad, and Gigi has said so. They are not fighting,” the insider said. “They are actively and amicably working to find the best way to co-parent now. Yolanda is inserting herself into a situation that does not involve her.” The source also added that “there’s no love lost between Yolanda and Zayn.”

After news of his altercation with Yolanda, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain the situation. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn also responded to the claims he “struck” Yolanda in a statement to TMZ. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

