Zayn Just Hinted at Whether He’s Still With Gigi After Her Mom Accused Him of Assault

With their recent drama, fans want to know if Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are still together after her mom, Yolanda Hadid, accused him of physical assault.

Gigi and Zayn started dating in 2015 and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in September 2020. In an interview with GQ in 2018, Zayn opened up about his on-again, off-again relationship with Gigi. “I’m really thankful that I met her…We’re adults,” he said. “We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations. I had a very negative outlook on things [while recording my first solo album]. That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the fuck was running through my body at the time. She’s helped me to look at things from a positive angle,” he continued.”

But could their on-again, off-again relationship be off again? Read on for what we know about if Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are still dating amid her mother’s assault claims.

When did Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid start dating?

Zayn and Gigi started dating in November 2015 after their respective breakups with Perrie Edwards and Joe Jonas. In January 2016, Gigi starred as the love interest in Zayn’s music video for his song, “Pillowtalk.” They split for the first time in March 2018. “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” Gigi wrote at the time. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. xG.”

They got back together in April 2018 before their second split in January 2019. The couple got back together in December 2019 after Gigi’s breakup with season 15 Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron. Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai, in September 2020.

What happened between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid?

TMZ reported on October 28, 2021, that Zayn physically “struck” Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, who planned to file a police report against him. When asked by TMZ about the claims at the time, Yolanda remained silent. Gigi, for her part, released a statement via her representative where she explained that her “focus” is on Khai and not her family drama. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her representative said.

Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid still together?

So…are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid still together. The answer is yes, according to Zayn. After reports he “struck” Yolanda, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain the situation. In his tweet, he confirmed that Gigi is still his “partner” and that his “argument” with Yolanda started after she “entered” their home while Gigi was away without Zayn knowing.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Zayn also responded to the claims in a statement to TMZ where he “adamantly” denied that he physically “struck” Yolanda and slammed her “false allegation” about the assault. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.