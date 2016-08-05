Zayn Malik Makes Gigi Hadid Fried Chicken in Ultimate Act of Love

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are an adorable couple, there’s no arguing with that. They support each other. They do photo shoots together. They’re having lots of sex. What more can we ask of two beautiful people? Apparently, much more. Because now that the two have reportedly moved in together, Zayn is cooking for Gigi. And not just like toasting-bread-and-slathering-on-avocado cooking but making full-on fried chicken.

Gigi put proof of it on Snapchat earlier this week with the caption “Yessss King.”

One thing that hasn’t gone unnoticed is Zayn’s arm. It once had a prominent tattoo of his ex-fiancé Perrie Edwards near his bicep, but now appears altered. In the photo here, we see something that looks more like a sleeve than the likeness of a 23-year-old singer. Between this and the fried chicken, we’re not sure which is a surer sign of a love.