Fans Troll Zayn Malik Over His Gigi Hadid Tattoo Now That They’re Broken Up

In January, Zayn Malik permanently declared his love for Gigi Hadid with a giant tattoo of her eyes smack-dab on his chest. Two months later, they’re broken up. The 25-year-old singer and 22-year-old model announced their split on Tuesday, but the real question on everyone’s minds isn’t what led to the fallout, but what the hell Malik is going to do with his tattoo?

Fans first saw Malik’s tattoo in January in a video on Hadid’s Instagram of him dancing shirtless with a pair of just-inked eyes on his chest. The couple has never confirmed that the eyes are Hadid’s, but judging from their smoldering smize, the resemblance is obvious. As of yet, Malik hasn’t done anything to his tattoo. A shirtless Instagram posted a few hours before his breakup announcement shows the pop star with the eyes still inked to his chest.

Given Malik’s history with ill-timed tattoos (the singer covered an arm tattoo of his last girlfriend, Perrie Edwards, with a black blob), fans are wondering what he’s going to do to Hadid’s eyes. Of course, there is some healthy trolling going on, too.

Of course, a tattoo isn’t the only beauty treatment on Malik’s minds right now. Two days, Malik posted an Instagram of him with rosy blonde hair. Though we can’t tell the exact color of Malik’s new ‘do (the filter is kind of in the way), we can semi-confidently say that the former One Direction member definitely switched up his hair color.

Like the newly single do, Malik’s new hair color could be a way for him to grieve his ended relationship. (Out with the old and in with the new hair?) While he can’t exactly “scrub” off Hadid’s eyes, he can at least switch up his hair color. Hey, if that’s what’s going to help Malik move on, who are we to judge? (Stay tuned for what he’s going to do with that chest tattoo.)