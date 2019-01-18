Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Might Be Back Together, According to This Clue

There may be more *pillow talk* in Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s future, and we are all about it. If you’re like us, you must’ve watched Malik’s 2016 music video for his song “Pillowtalk” (featuring then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid) at least like, one million times. And if so, you were also heartbroken when the couple of two years first split in March 2018. Well, there may be hope in the world after all! A photo just surfaced of Hadid leaving Malik’s New York City pad on January 16, 2019. Rumors are now swirling that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together. Please let it be so!

On January 3, 2019, Us Weekly reported that Hadid and Malik had officially called it quits once again. “They’re done,” one source said. “They could get back together, but it’s over for now.”

A second source added, “[Hadid] cut herself off from all her friends every time they were together. She focused all her time and energy on him, but it just got to be too much.”

While that may be true, a photo snapped on January 16, just a short 13 days after her and Malik’s reported breakup, tells a different story. The leggy 23-year-old model hid her face from the paparazzi as she left the former One Direction member’s NYC apartment building.

Fans have already started reposting the shots of Hadid exiting Malik’s apartment on Instagram:

User @malikxhadidxmine captioned the photo, “Gigi leaving Zayn’s apartment ❤️❤️ ZiGi is still alive❤️❤️❤️”

This on-again, off-again pair haven’t made it easy for their fans to know when they’re actually on or off. Hadid and Malik were spotted kissing just weeks after their initial split in March 2018, and it’s been relatively unclear since then if they’re dating, just friends or truly broken up.

Hadid’s Instagram feed gives us the best clue as to the couple’s relationship status. In October 2018, she posted a picture with Malik with the caption, “flyin home to my happy place ❤️”

But that’s the last we’ve seen of the couple on their social media feeds. (And that picture is three months old which is basically an eternity when it comes to social media. Don’t they know we’re all as equally invested in their relationship as they are? We need to be included in these decisions!)

In early 2019, sources told the outlet the couple was done ‘for good’. But what do you think? We feel like Hadid leaving Malik’s pad is a good sign. Zigi, you are giving people the belief in love! Don’t let us down. ❤