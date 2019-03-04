Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Might Be Back Together, According to This Clue

It looks like everyone’s favorite *Pillowtalk* duo might be back together! Zayn Malik made his wishes to get reunite with his model girlfriend ~super obvious~ with a since-deleted tweet The on-again, off-again couple officially split in January, but it seems Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are together again after breaking up—here are the clues.

On Saturday morning—7:08 AM EST to be exact—Malik tweeted “@GiGiHadid love you,” and then deleted the tweet almost immediately, leaving no time for a response from his 23-year-old ex. Fan, are naturally freaking ou, thinking this tweet might mean the couple is back together—orr that they at least have plans to rekindle their love.

Just one month ago, Hadid was spotting leaving Malik’s apartment, which prompted fans of the duo to assume the couple was back on. It seems they like to keep people guessing. It’s either that or they don’t know what they want. It’s hard to break up with someone you love or have grown close to—we’d be surprised if they didn’t still have at least some sort of love for one another, even if it’s only a friendship.

But Malik’s tweet seems like a bit more than friendship. The two have always been fairly private about their relationship. Malik still doesn’t follow Hadid on Instagram—but honestly? We don’t blame him. Seeing her gorgeous photos all the time would break our hearts too, Zayn!

Can you even? Twitter definitely can’t.

“did zayn and gigi get back together?”

“zayn after he get gigi back for the millionth time”

One fan thought Hadid might have done a little hacking:

“zayn when he wakes up and sees that gigi tweeted from his account”

“zayn and gigi continue to be the most powerful couple in the world”

One fan is desperate to know the truth of today’s tweet:

“What made Zayn tweet that he loves her I need to KNOW”

“IS HE HACKED,” the account asked.

“zayn after tweeting gigi that he loves her and she came online and didn’t reply”

“Oh my god Zayn barely tweets but he DID THAT AND TWEETED “LOVE U” TO GIGI IM !!!!”

This on-again, off-again pair haven’t made it easy for their fans to know whether they’re actually on or off. Hadid and Malik were spotted kissing just weeks after their initial split in March 2018, and it’s been relatively unclear since then if they’re dating, just friends or truly broken up.

One thing we know for sure? They do make an adorable couple. In 2016, they attended Paris Fashion Week together.

And who could forget their 2016 Met Ball appearance? Epic.

And of course their incredible spread in Vogue.

We’re guessing it won’t be the last we see of Malik and Hadid together. But we will have to wait and see what this latest tweet means. What will Gigi say?