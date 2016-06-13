Zayn Malik Cancels Show Due to Anxiety, Gigi Hadid Tweets Her Support: ‘So Proud of You Always’

Modern lovers Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took to Twitter to pour out their deepest inner truths and most pensive ruminations over the weekend, because that’s what you do when you’re a young millennial celebrity. Though Malik flew to the UK to perform at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, he was unable to perform due to what he termed “the worst anxiety of my career” and instead tweeted a statement to his fans. “Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me,” he wrote.

Yesterday, Hadid tweeted her own message, letting the world know that she stands in solidarity with her BF, regardless of the fact that they broke up two weeks ago and got back together last week. “Z – I’ve seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans,” she posted. “Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you’re all about, being real.”

Obviously, Twitter trolls immediately rose from beneath their bridges and attacked Hadid for her public statement, saying things like, “did you lose his number or did you just wanna remind everyone ur dating?” and, “ok now y’all making it too obvious that you’re just PR.” Also, lots of people were quick to call her “extra,” which is Twitter’s favorite insult at the moment. Regardless of whether you think their relationship is fake or not, it was a little … extra of her to tweet something that would normally be so private, but—perhaps she was just trying to drive the point home that they are back together and that she stands by her man. At least for now.