Zayn’s ‘Better’ Lyrics Are About How He & Gigi Hadid Found Their Way Back To Each Other

He’s “better” with her. Zayn’s “Better” lyrics are about Gigi Hadid and how couple committed to each other after their years-long, on-again-off-again relationship.
The former One Direction member released his newest single and its music video on Friday, September 25. The music video saw Zayn getting dressed in a suit as he sang about a love he wanted to give on more shot. After its release, fans speculated that the track—which was Zayn’s first solo song since 2018—was about his girlfriend, whom he’s been dating on and off for the past four years. Zayn and Gigi confirmed their relationship in 2016. The couple broke up for the first time in 2018 before rekindling their relationship. They split a second time in 2019 before they reunited in January 2020. “Better” also comes less than a week after Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter.
In Zayn’s “Better” lyrics, he sings about how he wants to give his relationship with an unnamed love one more shot. “Why? Why wait to fight? Gave it a try, why say goodbye while it’s right Can we save Tears in your eyes And watching you cry Why wait to hate? Can we save love?” the lyrics read.
The lyrics also seemingly reference Zayn’s relationship with Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid. “Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor It hurt so bad that I didn’t when you asked for more Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now Yeah we finally knocked down,” the lyrics read.
Read the full lyrics to Zayn’s “Better” below.
Hope I only leave good vibes on your living room floor
It hurt so bad that I didn’t when you asked for more
Your dad probably loves me more than he ever did now
Yeah we finally knocked down
’Cause sometimes it’s better that way
Gotta let it go so your heart don’t break
’Cause I love you
Yeah baby I love you
Just this one time hear what I’m tryna say
Know you might not feel quite the same way
But I love you
I tell you, I love you
Why? Why wait to fight?
Give it a try, oh I say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save
Tears in our eyes
I’m making you cry
Why wait to hate? Can we save love?
I fell in, I’m falling, I’m for you
I can’t let you fall through the floor too
It’s a gamble to take any more of you
Still in my mind sometimes, I must admit it
Like it’s a crime, on trial I got acquitted
Me and you wasn’t meant, we wasn’t fitted
Like it’s a glove, I hated to admit it
’Cause obviously we go back
So why would we ruin that?
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Now you wanna ask for names
We can’t let this fruit go bad
Saying things we can’t take back
In too deep, we’re rearranged
Say you feel the same
Why? Why wait to fight?
Gave it a try, why say goodbye while it’s right
Can we save
Tears in your eyes
And watching you cry
Why wait to hate? Can we save love?