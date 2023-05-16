Zara’s 2023 Summer Collection Was Exclusively Made For Hot Vacation Pics

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially time to put in your OOO vacation request because warmer days are on the horizon and the Zara summer collection for 2023 has dropped. The days of oversized knit sweaters and lug-sole boots are behind us and have been replaced with lightweight linen skirts and strapless tops. If you’re like me, vacation is an opportunity to stage a personal on-location fashion show. I live for the post-beach shower that transitions into a fabulous dinner look. Packing the right vacation wardrobe is almost as important as choosing the actual vacation destination—almost.

This summer, it’s all about leaning into your inner ocean goddess, even if you’re not actually headed anywhere beachy. Beach-inspired looks are having a moment with the increasingly popular mermaidcore trend. Ariel is wearing starfish earrings and after scrolling through the Zara website, so are you.

Of course, classic summer staples like denim shorts and strappy bikinis will have a place in your shopping cart. Zara always has a great collection of basics at an affordable price point. On the contrary, if you’re looking to make a statement, Zara has standout pieces to pack too. I’m loving the site’s collection of patterned dresses, maxi skirts and beaded evening bags.

No matter your final destination, Zara’s summer collection should be your first stop on your vacation journey. Keep scrolling for the 14 pieces I’m loving from Zara’s summer collection.

Mixed Embroidered Eyelet Knit Midi Dress

This white dress will work for any vacation occasion. The combination of eyelet lace and knit makes it easy to dress up or down. Pair it with woven sandals for the perfect beachy look.

Floral Bandeau Bralette

I am obsessed with the idea of wearing this floral bralette with a maxi skirt and calling it an outfit. Or, wear it under a thin white tank top and let the flower petals pop through.

Woven Shoulder Bag

Zara absolutely crushes it when it comes to personalization and bags. You can customize this woven shoulder bag with your name or initials. It makes for the best beach bag or gift.

Ruffled Print Skirt

Whether you’re heading to the pool or having a nice dinner out, this ruffled skirt will make your outfit.

Kitten Heel Metallic Sandals

Excuse me while I freak out over the seashell detail on this pair of pink metallic kitten heels.

Crossed Strap Bikini Top

Purple is the color of summer 2023. Sport it on the beach with this strap bikini top and the matching bottoms.

Floral Beaded Bucket Bag

This little handbag will add texture and color to all of your evening looks. The beading also kind of looks like seashells for extra beachy flair.

Rhinestone Star Earrings

I recently wore these starfish earrings to the beach with a blue bikini and it was one of my best vacation looks of all time.

Mid-Rise Denim Shorts

A good pair of denim shorts is essential for any summer wardrobe. This pair has a classic fit and is under $50.

Embroidered Linen Blend Dress

On a hot summer day, you’ll want to put on something lightweight and breezy. This embroidered dress fits the bill.

Animal Embossed Leather Slides

Two things that are cool again? Animal print and flip-flops. Get the best of both worlds with this pair of slides.

Strapless Top

Instead of wearing a white shirt or tank, opt for this white strapless top. It will look great with jeans or denim shorts and can be worn over and over again.

Floral Mini Skirt Limited Edition

It’s always good to pack an item that will go with everything else in your suitcase. This mini skirt is simple enough to be worn with multiple outfits but it still has an elevated floral detail.

Crocodile Halter Neck Swimsuit

It’s easy to accessorize for the pool when it’s included in your swimsuit. The crocodile detail on this one-piece is so cute.