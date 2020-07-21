Zara’s SPRLS CHPTR 4 Collection Combines Utilitarian Basics With Street Style Flair

Attention all Zara fans, it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for: ZARA SPRLS CHPTR 4 is finally here! Zara first launched its SRPLS range with a military-inspired, limited-edition premium collection back in 2018, and since then, it’s debuted two more iterations with equally cool street style vibes. This time around, CHPTR 4 explores the theme of utilitarian fashion, thereby reinventing the idea of the “everyday uniform”. If chic neutrals and fashion-forward basics thrill you, prepare to place a hefty order. Fair warning!

As a teen, I once shuddered at the thought of anything khaki; my college career was filled with frat boys in khaki cargo shorts, which perhaps gave the fabric a bad rep in my mind. That said, utilitarian pieces in khakis and olive greens have taken over the fashion space over the past few years, largely due to cool-girl street style aesthetics and a societal embrace of neutrals over vibrant color ways. Clearly, the design team at Zara took note. “Khaki and uniform pieces have, for decades, been a part of the visual language of rebellion and counter culture, as well as a neutral canvas for individual style,” reads a Zara press release about SRPLS CHPTR 4. The collection (which includes pieces for all genders and children) plays with military and nautical themes and silhouettes, made more wearable thanks to some street style-inspired flair.

That said, there’s definitely a wrong way to do khaki, and the wrong silhouette can make you look like a Bindi Irwin wannabe (love you, Bindi!) in a heartbeat—or worse, like you read the date wrong and thought it was October 31. Military-inspired styles should not look like Halloween costumes, people! That’s why I’m glad to see Zara’s new drop is so. freaking. strong. These pieces are must-haves for a myriad of tastes, and because of their uniform minimalist, can be styled to suit a ton of different fashion senses. From basic tanks you’ll pair with everything to striped staples to military-inspired pants, jackets and boiler suits, there’s certainly a lot to love.

That said, all hot Zara items are destined to sell out quickly, so I recommend placing your order before it’s too late. Below, shop our top picks from SRPLS CHPTR 4, and see the whole lineup for yourself on the Zara website.

1. ST/JMP 04

This jumpsuit has to be my favorite piece in the entire new drop. I love the contrast of the all-business silhouette with the playful piping around the pockets, neckline and pantlegs.

2. T-BR B SRPLS

Spoiler alert, the chunky dad sandal trend isn’t going away anytime soon, so snag this pair and post a photo wearing them on Instagram ASAP.

3. SLM/CRG 04

I didn’t see myself buying a pair of cargo pants in 2020, but here we are. These are a seriously cute take on the look, especially when styled with your chunkiest kicks (or the sandals above!) and an itty-bitty crop top.

4. CBL SWTR 04

If my boyfriend was a sailor, this is the exact sweater I’d borrow from him and never, ever give back. So cozy, so cute. This knit is a wardrobe must-have as we ease our way into fall fashion.

5. MLTRY/RKA 04

Of course, a utilitarian-inspired collection wouldn’t be complete without a few pieces like this incredible jacket. I love the faux-nameplate detail on the chest and the army-inspired stripes on the sleeves.

