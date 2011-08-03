Zara’s Fall Campaign Has Stella Tennant and Every Fall Trend

Bright colored pants. Polkadots. Tuxedo dressing. Snake prints. Why shop Gucci, Prada, Stella or YSL when Zara has you covered? The Fall campaign for the brand is serving as a little sneak peek for what’s set to hit stores once the never-ending summer sale is over and it’s good.

The brand called back their go-to ad girl, Stella Tennant, who looks especially chic in a metallic long sleeve dress, leather pants and chunky knits. With Zara now going e-commerce in the US, it almost makes me a bit selfishly sad that now everyone can have such stellar runway knockoffs. I’ll get over it as soon as I can get into that navy tux jacket.

Photos courtesy of Zara