All photos: Zara

Maybe Zara knows that everyone wants to look skinnier and spend less post-holidays. The focus at the mass retailer for some new winter styles seems to be black, more black and a little navy. Slimming! And it’s Zara. Affordable!

So, I totally know that I’m not supposed to spend any more money until I get my tax return, but that black jumpsuit is speaking to me in a very sexy voice. Anything giving you dirty, spend some money you shouldn’t thoughts?