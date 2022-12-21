Zara’s Massive Winter Sale Is Coming, Get Your Carts Ready

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The best time of the year is here again—and no, I’m not referring to the holiday celebrations and decorations (though those are great too). I’m talking about Zara’s winter sale when almost the entire store gets marked down and savvy shoppers descend into discounted mayhem. Sounds fun, right? Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect New Year’s Eve outfit or are planning on revamping your style in 2023 (I’m going for an elevated minimalist vibe), the Zara winter sale is your opportunity to buy that piece you’ve had your eye on.

Now I don’t know every detail of this year’s Zara sale yet but I’m not too concerned—I’ve been shopping the Zara winter sale and digging through piles of sweaters for the past four years, so I’m a pro. My biggest tip? Skip the store altogether and do your shopping online—the bigger the discounts, the more chaotic the dressing room. My game plan this year is to open the Zara App on my phone and add all of my favorites to my cart ahead of the sale so that when discounts start to hit on December 24th, I’ll be first in the virtual line to check out. Clearly, 2023 is the year I’m shopping smarter, not harder.

This year, I’m focusing on buying pieces that I know will get multiple wears throughout the year. At the top of my list, you’ll find comfortable jeans, cozy sweaters, and a few sparkly accent pieces. I’ve compiled my favorite 14 pieces on Zara’s site right now for you to use as inspiration below—just promise you won’t beat me to the checkout.

Faux Fur Coat

Faux Fur is the ultimate winter outerwear choice because it without fail looks chic and will keep you warm. This jacket would look great with a mini dress for going out or with jeans and snow boots.

The Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans

Chances are, you’ll need a new pair of jeans to kick off the new year—I love this boyfriend pair because they are slouchy without being too baggy.

Double-Breasted Buttoned Blazer

If you love wearing a black blazer with every outfit (guilty), consider mildly switching things up with a grey option. I love the gold button detailing on this one.

Sequin Knit Midi Skirt

Grab this sequined skirt for your New Year’s Eve party and then re-wear it with a sweater, blazer or bodysuit all year long!

Alpaca Wool Striped Sweater

Keep cozy all winter long in this oversized striped sweater.

Metallic Thread Mini Bucket Bag

At this point, I would consider metallics a neutral shade—they go with everything and always elevate an outfit. This bucket bag will do just that.

Strapless Dress

A black strapless dress is a closet staple so if you don’t already have one, now’s the time to get one.

Oversized Puffer Jacket

This water-repellent quilted jacket will give your winter looks a sporty but elevated vibe. Plus, it’ll still look great in the spring.

Corset Top

This light blue corset top will be the star of your “going out” top section of your closet.

Pocket Cargo Pants

The cargo pant trend was big in 2022 and isn’t going anywhere in 2023. This pair is great because they can be styled with heels to appear very dressy but are super comfortable to wear.

Satin Lingerie Style Dress

A slip dress always looks great with strappy heels and a great pair of sparkly earrings. Wear this grey midi dress to any 2023 events with a faux fur jacket or an oversized blazer.

Animal Print Leather Mini Tote

I simply cannot resist a zebra print accessory! This mini tote bag is perfect.

Long Patch Pocket Cardigan

Whether you’re relaxing by the fireplace or just working from home, this long cardigan is begging to be bundled up.

Asymmetrical Top

This asymmetrical top comes in three colors and would pair well with slouchy trousers and loafers.