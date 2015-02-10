Zara’s $129 White Fringed Sweater Looks Very Familiar

We know, we know: Designer knock-offs don’t always deserve to be endorsed, but hey—even Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing admitted he downright loves when retailers like Zara copy him, as it’s the mark of good work and a creative mind.

That said, we feel semi-okay about pointing out that Zara is carrying a near-exact version of buzzy designer Ryan Roche‘s cream-colored cashmere fringed cardigan which we’ve been seeing popping on on fashion girls like model Kati Nescher (below, who happens to be wearing it in a sightly pinkier shade), and high-end shopping sites.

Sure, there are differences—Roche’s is luxe cashmere and clocks in at nearly $700, while Zara’s poly version will run you $129.

If you can get your hands on the real thing, great—although it seems to be sold out. If not, Zara’s iteration would look killer with anything from a slip dress and heels for evening, to faded blue jeans and a tee for day.

Zara Sequin Short Jacket, $129; at Zara; Ryan Roche