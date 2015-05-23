Zara’s Totally Selling a New Version of the Polka Dot Dress From ‘Pretty Woman’

Okay fine, it’s not really a “version” of Julia Robert‘s infamous brown-and-white polka dot dress from “Pretty Woman,” but this Zara number clearly seems to have taken cues from it.

We’re loving the ’90s-style halter neck, the short, swingy length, and the fact that it can dressed up with heels or down with a pair of gladiator sandals or fresh white sneaks.

If you really want to channel Roberts—who famously wore the dress to a fancy polo match— add a thick brown belt, a white straw hat, and a dainty shoulder bag. Oh, and a handsome millionaire on your arm.

Halter Neck Dress, $59.90; at Zara